Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $9.82 on Wednesday, reaching $1,747.25. 1,168,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,798. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.