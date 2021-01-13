Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,719,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,015,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

