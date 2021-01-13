Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,824 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,090. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

