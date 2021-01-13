Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 7,539,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

