Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,297,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,226. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

