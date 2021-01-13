Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $19.38 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,334,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

