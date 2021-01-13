Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 1,107,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

