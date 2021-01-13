Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

