Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a growth of 1,504.5% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

