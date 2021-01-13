Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 193,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,109 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

