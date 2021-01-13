Piper Sandler Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

