Piper Sandler Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $162.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $152.66 on Monday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,076 shares of company stock worth $16,126,050 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 33.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.