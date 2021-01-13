Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.25. 607,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 664,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research firms have commented on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pixelworks by 141.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.