Planet Fitness, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.40, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,583,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $31,060,000.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

