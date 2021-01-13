Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,007,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

