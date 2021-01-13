Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 104.7% in December

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 10,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,084. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.