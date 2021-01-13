pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $7.88 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,188,130 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

