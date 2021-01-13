Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 118.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

