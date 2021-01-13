Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,300 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

