Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,800 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Clorox by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $194.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $153.35 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

