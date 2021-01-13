Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,500 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Nielsen makes up approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth $151,000.

NLSN stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

