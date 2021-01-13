Polianta Ltd Invests $1.26 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.