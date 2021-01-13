Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Manhattan Associates accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

