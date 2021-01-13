Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

NYSE:COF opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

