Polianta Ltd Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

