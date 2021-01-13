Polkadot Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00028260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $9.25 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00109135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00247942 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.04 or 0.89988255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,033,591,425 coins and its circulating supply is 899,532,207 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

