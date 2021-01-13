PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded PolyPid from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

PolyPid stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.