Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $289.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $289.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $241.58.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

