Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

