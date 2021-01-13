Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $639,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMQ opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.