Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,556 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 634,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMJ opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.