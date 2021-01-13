Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $45.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $45.40 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $178.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $179.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

