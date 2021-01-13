Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) PT Raised to $3.75

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIRGF opened at $2.41 on Monday. Premier Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

