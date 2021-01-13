PriceSmart, Inc. Same Store Sales Drop by 1.7% in December, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales fell 1.7% during the month of December. PriceSmart’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,988 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

