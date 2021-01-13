Primas (PST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.39 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $737,141.94 and approximately $6.39 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00389499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.