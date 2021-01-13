Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $744,096.47

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Primas has a total market cap of $744,096.47 and approximately $6.43 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00396084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

