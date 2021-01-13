Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 3,569 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period.

