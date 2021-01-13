Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PCYN opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Procyon has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Procyon

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

