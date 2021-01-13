Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.41. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

