Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 42,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

