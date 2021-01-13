Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after buying an additional 1,585,088 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,890,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,568. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

