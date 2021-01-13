Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 394,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,520. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

