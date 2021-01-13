Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 18th

Property Solutions Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PSACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. Property Solutions Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSACU opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99. Property Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $15.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $898,000.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses that service the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

