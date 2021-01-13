Propy Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $6.05 million and $136,107.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.15 or 0.04107785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.