ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of SH opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

