ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 4,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) by 1,673.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.