Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $2.15. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -4.04.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

