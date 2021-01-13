Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

