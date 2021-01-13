Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,996,000 after acquiring an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

NYSE:PEG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

