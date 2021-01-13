Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0001

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $6,339.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 coins and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

